What Is The Standard For "Plausibility" At The EPO? Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP The concept of "plausibility" is not a formal ground for refusing an application or revoking a granted patent at the EPO. Instead, it has been developed through case law to assess whether a purported...

UK Corporation Tax U-turn Increases The Allure Of Patent Box Scheme Keltie LLP ax has been in the news a lot lately, especially corporation tax. In March this year, the then UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that corporation tax would rise from 19% to 25% in April 2023.

European Software Patentability: The Business Person Is Boss Kilburn & Strode We're taking you on a journey through the history of software patents in Europe, through the lens of pop culture. By zooming out and looking at the big picture of what the EPO...

Unitary Patent System Expected In The Spring Of 2023 Inventa During this morning's session (October 4, 2022) of the Patent Knowledge Week, an annual event that aims to help all innovation professionals in matters associated with patents, the EPO brought new information about the entry into force of the UPS.

C-256/21 – EU Court On Jurisdiction Concerning TM Invalidity Counterclaims. Macchi di Cellere Gangemi By means of a recent decision of October 13th, 2022, the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has answered the question on whether an EU trademark court hearing an action for infringement...