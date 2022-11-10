European Union:
Nomination Des Juges De La Juridiction Unifiée Du Brevet (JUB)
10 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
Conformément à la feuille de route de la juridiction unifiée
du brevet, la Cour unifiée du brevet a confirmé,
le 19 octobre 2022, la nomination d'un total de 85 juges.
Ces derniers étant répartis en juges juridiques
(trente-quatre) et en juges techniques spécialisés
(cinquante-et-un) classés par discipline (biotechnologie,
chimie et pharmacie, électricité, génie
mécanique, physique). La Cour sera dirigée par M.
Klaus Grabinski (DE), en tant que président de la Cour
d'appel, et Mme Florence Butin (FR), en tant que
présidente du Tribunal de première instance.
Pour connaître la liste complète des juges, cliquez ici !
