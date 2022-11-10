Conformément à la feuille de route de la juridiction unifiée du brevet, la Cour unifiée du brevet a confirmé, le 19 octobre 2022, la nomination d'un total de 85 juges.
Ces derniers étant répartis en juges juridiques (trente-quatre) et en juges techniques spécialisés (cinquante-et-un) classés par discipline (biotechnologie, chimie et pharmacie, électricité, génie mécanique, physique). La Cour sera dirigée par M. Klaus Grabinski (DE), en tant que président de la Cour d'appel, et Mme Florence Butin (FR), en tant que présidente du Tribunal de première instance.

Pour connaître la liste complète des juges, cliquez ici !

