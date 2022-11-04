Selon une étude publiée par l'OEB le 11 octobre dernier, les Technologies d'Atténuation du Changement Climatique (TACC) représentent sur la période 2017 à 2019, 10% des demandes de brevets européens. L'étude ajoute que l'impact économique de ce secteur est en augmentation ces dernières années, tant sur la proportion d'emploi directement lié aux industries actives dans le développement de TACC que sur la proportion du PIB qu'il représente. Pour plus d'informations sur le sujet, suivez ce lien.

