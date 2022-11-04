ARTICLE

Copyright Protection: Can You Own A Fictional Character? Novagraaf Group The short answer is ‘yes', you can own a fictional character, says UK Trademark Attorney Luke Portnow, and this summer the UK saw a particularly interesting case law development in copyright protection.

Italian Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier Over Use Of Botticelli Images Marks & Clerk The Uffizi Galleries of Florence houses an outstanding collection of paintings and sculptures, one of the most famous of which is perhaps Botticelli's The Birth of Venus.

2022 Intellectual Property SME Scoreboard Report RDJ LLP The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) published its latest Intellectual Property (IP) SME Scoreboard report.

UK Corporation Tax U-turn Increases The Allure Of Patent Box Scheme Keltie LLP ax has been in the news a lot lately, especially corporation tax. In March this year, the then UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that corporation tax would rise from 19% to 25% in April 2023.

What Is The Standard For "Plausibility" At The EPO? Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP The concept of "plausibility" is not a formal ground for refusing an application or revoking a granted patent at the EPO. Instead, it has been developed through case law to assess whether a purported...