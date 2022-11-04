European Union:
Le Développement De Technologies Climatiques Représente 10% Des Demandes De Brevet Auprès De L'OEB
04 November 2022
Novagraaf Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Selon une étude publiée par l'OEB le 11
octobre dernier, les Technologies d'Atténuation du
Changement Climatique (TACC) représentent sur la
période 2017 à 2019, 10% des demandes de brevets
européens. L'étude ajoute que l'impact
économique de ce secteur est en augmentation ces
dernières années, tant sur la proportion d'emploi
directement lié aux industries actives dans le
développement de TACC que sur la proportion du PIB qu'il
représente. Pour plus d'informations sur le sujet,
suivez ce lien.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from European Union
What Is The Standard For "Plausibility" At The EPO?
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP
The concept of "plausibility" is not a formal ground for refusing an application or revoking a granted patent at the EPO. Instead, it has been developed through case law to assess whether a purported...
Sometimes The Simple Solutions Work Best!
Marks & Clerk
I always enjoy a good Land Rover story. This one certainly caught my attention! Imagine approaching a level crossing to find the barrier down and having this "Sand Rover" slowly drive...