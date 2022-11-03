Israel:
Episode 20: Asaf Shiloni Of Kadimastem (Podcast)
03 November 2022
JMB Davis Ben-David Ltd.
Asaf Shiloni, a veteran biotech founder and manager is the CEO
of Kadimastem a clinical stage biotech company, that is creating
cell therapy that enables the production of off-the-shelf
cell-based products for the treatment of unmet medical needs such
as ALS and a cure for Diabetes.
Avraham sat down with Asaf in the offices of Kadimastem to
discuss how Kadimastem is creating and testing their innovative
therapies, why Israeli startups are so successful, the role of
patents in Kadimastem's business, tips for startup founders and
much more.
