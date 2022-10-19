Patent specialists from Tilleke & Gibbins have contributed the Myanmar chapter to the 2023 edition of Patents: Practical Cross-Border Insights into Patent Law from International Comparative Legal Guides (ICLG), published by Global Legal Group. This comprehensive guide provides readers with an in-depth look at patent laws and regulations in 23 jurisdictions around the world.
Each chapter of the guide, which is in Q&A format, is organized into eight sections:
- Patent Enforcement
- Patent Amendment
- Licensing
- Patent Term Extension
- Patent Prosecution and Opposition
- Border Control Measures
- Antitrust Law and Inequitable Conduct
- Current Developments
The complete Myanmar chapter is available as a PDF below.
The Myanmar chapter-and the full Patents guide-are also freely available on the ICLG website.
