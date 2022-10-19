Patent specialists from Tilleke & Gibbins have contributed the Myanmar chapter to the 2023 edition of Patents: Practical Cross-Border Insights into Patent Law from International Comparative Legal Guides (ICLG), published by Global Legal Group. This comprehensive guide provides readers with an in-depth look at patent laws and regulations in 23 jurisdictions around the world.

Each chapter of the guide, which is in Q&A format, is organized into eight sections:

Patent Enforcement

Patent Amendment

Licensing

Patent Term Extension

Patent Prosecution and Opposition

Border Control Measures

Antitrust Law and Inequitable Conduct

Current Developments

The complete Myanmar chapter is available as a PDF below.

The Myanmar chapter-and the full Patents guide-are also freely available on the ICLG website.

