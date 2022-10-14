Nihon Keizai Shinbun, 22 July 2022

The Nihon Keizai Shinbun reported on the 22nd of July on a new licensing deal between Japanese multination Hitachi and Besterra, a construction company headquartered in Tokyo.

Besterra, which specializes in the dismantling of large scale power plant equipment, officially signed the licensing deal with Hitachi's subsidiary Hitachi Power Solutions. The deal revolves around the use of one of Besterra's patents for dismantling wind turbines used for sustainable electricity generation. As the demand for high performance wind power generation has grown, so has the need for dismantling the older generation of wind turbines. Under the conventional method, when dismantling wind turbines on land, a large crane is needed for the process.

Using Besterra's patent, Hitachi can now, after removal of the turbine's blades, cut the base of the turbine's tower. This will fall on a special surface meant to suppress vibration and noise and mitigate damage to the soil. Generally, it becomes possible to eliminate the use of the previously needed large cranes, consequently also reducing the need for widening roads to allow these cranes to pass in the first place, and thereby limit the costs necessary for the process.

Further information can be found here. (Japanese)

