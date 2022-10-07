European Union:
Le Monténégro, ou le 39ème Etat contractant à la CBE
07 October 2022
Novagraaf Group
C'est officiel, depuis le 1er octobre 2022 le
Monténégro fait partie des états contractants
à la Convention sur le brevet européen.
Autrefois simple pays d'extension, le
Monténégro sera maintenant automatiquement
désigné pour tout dépôt d'une
demande de brevet européen à compter du 1er octobre
dernier.
L'OEB devient de ce fait office récepteur au titre du
PCT pour toutes les demandes internationales déposées
à compter du 1er octobre 2022 par des déposants qui
sont des nationaux du Monténégro ou qui y sont
domiciliés.
