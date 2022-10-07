C'est officiel, depuis le 1er octobre 2022 le Monténégro fait partie des états contractants à la Convention sur le brevet européen.

Autrefois simple pays d'extension, le Monténégro sera maintenant automatiquement désigné pour tout dépôt d'une demande de brevet européen à compter du 1er octobre dernier.

L'OEB devient de ce fait office récepteur au titre du PCT pour toutes les demandes internationales déposées à compter du 1er octobre 2022 par des déposants qui sont des nationaux du Monténégro ou qui y sont domiciliés.

