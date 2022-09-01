self Israeli Technology Founders Speak · Anat Shani and Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi of Synchrony Medical

Anat Shani, the CEO of Synchrony Medical and Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi, one of the co-founders spoke with Avraham about their wearable bio-tech product, the LibAirty, which is a home-use airway clearance system to help patients with chronic lung diseases maintain clear lungs with short, daily treatments.

Avraham sat down with Anat and Moshe in the offices of Synchrony Medical where they discussed the challenges of growing a startup, what's unique about building a startup in Israel, standing out from the competition, the role of patents in their business, tips for startup founders and much more.

