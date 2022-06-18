ARTICLE

Approaches to building a "decarbonized" society are becoming more and more important, and as such transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy has become an imperative global goal and EVs and renewable energy power facilities are drawing more and more public attention across the world. Astamuse, a private research company, reports that the current total R&D investment related to decarbonization by national governments over the world is estimated to be around 110 billion USD. This is indicative of a global green technology competition which will affect the future global economic power structure.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has declared that they intend to achieve a carbon-neutral/decarbonized society and has formulated a "Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050 (Green Growth Strategy)” which mentions 14 key sectors, including energy-related industries such as the hydrogen industry. This article highlights a survey of the hydrogen industry and features four categories within the hydrogen industry by examining the current status of patent applications in Japan related to these technologies and collected information on major applicants. The article also mentions the proportion of applications from universities and university-related companies as a potential rough indication of the proportion of basic research.

The survey parameters are as follows;

Subject: patent applications filed to the JPO

Publication period: 2010 through 2021

Database used: CyberPatent Desk

Search method: Keywords were searched for in the title of the invention. The keywords used are indicated in each section.

The search was further narrowed down by IPC of C01B 3/00 (Hydrogen; Gaseous mixtures containing hydrogen; Separation of hydrogen from mixtures containing it; Purification of hydrogen (production of water-gas or synthesis gas from solid carbonaceous material C10J)) for hydrogen production and H01M 8/00 (Fuel cells; Manufacture thereof) for fuel cells.

Analysis for four categories along with comments from SHIGA

Hydrogen Production, 107 cases (Keywords for search: Hydrogen*production)

Rank Top Applicants (Country) Number of cases 1 Tokyo Gas (JP) 15 2 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering (DE) 4 2 Toyota Motor (JP) 4 2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (JP) 4 2 Kawasaki Heavy Industries (JP) 4 6 Honda Motor (JP) 3

In this category, nine companies are Toyota-affiliated, eight companies are heavy industry companies, and 22 companies are university corporations. Tokyo Gas, which is ranked in first position, is one of the biggest energy companies in Japan. Although the company labels itself as a “gas” company, it also operates a wide range of businesses including an electricity business and overseas energy business. The company will also appear in other rankings in the following categories which indicate its wide scope of business areas.

As for application trends, there are some applications for methods of producing hydrogen by new processes, but there are also many inventions based on applied research, such as inventions of new hydrogen storage materials (e.g., alloys). There are also many applications relating to process research and practical implementation means, such as inventions of efficient hydrogen production methods by improving systems and/or equipment.

Fuel Cell, 2,094 cases (Keywords for search: fuel cell)

Rank Top Applicants (Country) Number of cases 1 Toyota Motor (JP) 538 2 Honda Motor (JP) 339 3 Nissan Motor (JP) 89 4 Panasonic (JP) 66 5 Suzuki Motor (JP) 52 6 Tokyo Gas (JP) 40

The number of applications in this category is overwhelming and reflects the fact that these technologies are aggressively being implemented. While many automotive/automotive-related companies are ranked in top 20 applicants, we can also see applications from Boeing and Airbus (aircraft giants) in this category. The appearance of applications from German/Chinese automotive and heavy industrial equipment companies is also remarkable, whereas the number of applications from universities is relatively small (24 cases in total).

As you can guess from the company names in the ranking, many applications relate to the automotive technologies. There are also many cases of technologies which are of primary importance to the automotive industry, such as control devices and emissions. We can see that improved technologies are being developed. Applications related to basic research, such as development of new principles and materials, are fewer. Outside of the automotive industry, there are applications relating to co-generation and utilization with aircraft. Further, applications that are unrelated to chemical fields, such as for systems and control also feature prominently. In addition, the scope of applications has expanded to surrounding technologies like power control and detection of gas leakage, indicating that each company is trying to build a patent portfolio to cover their own products and protect their own technologies.

Example of a surrounding technology

Patent Application Number: US.2020243878.A1 （JP-A-2020-119864）

Title of invention: Fuel cell system

Applicant: Toyota Motor Corporation

Hydrogen Power Generation, 102 cases (Keywords for search: Hydrogen*Power generation)

Rank Top Applicants (Country) Number of cases 1 Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) (SA) 6 2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (JP) 4 3 General Electric (US) 3 3 Panasonic (JP) 3 3 Rohm (JP) 3 3 Toshiba (JP) 3 3 Nippon Filcon (JP) 3

Many energy companies and some electronics companies, such as Panasonic and Toshiba, also appear in the above ranking.

Compared to the other categories, this category is characterized by a large number of applications from foreign companies (about 30%). University-related companies account for only 7%.

While there are a certain number of applications for basic research (e.g., methods of producing hydrogen for power generation, methods of supplying hydrogen as a non-single substance), there are also many applications for practical implementation means, such as systems, and control means for power generation. There are also new types of invention that use hydrogen as a surrounding technology for traditional power generation, such as methods to produce hydrogen with other forms of power generation (e.g., use of waste heat). Applications for a wide range of inventions exist.

Example of method of producing hydrogen by other power generation (use of waste heat):

Patent Application Number: EP3341575A1 (JP-T-2018-527508)

Title of invention: Power generation using independent dual organic rankine cycles from waste heat systems in diesel hydrotreating-hydrocracking and continuous-catalytic-cracking-aromatics facilities

Applicant: Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

Storage of Hydrogen: 197 cases (Keywords for search: Hydrogen*Storage)

Rank Top Applicants (Country) Number of cases 1 Toyota Motor (JP) 14 2 Commissariat à l'énergie atomique et aux énergies alternative (FR) 8 3 GKN Sinter Metals Engineering (DE) 6 4 KYB (JP) ※Major shareholder is Toyota Motor (JP) 5 4 Toyota Central R&D Labs (JP) 5

This breakdown of applicants is similar to that for the hydrogen power generation category which we mentioned earlier. 20% of the applications are from foreign companies, and 7% are from universities. 29 applications are from Toyota-related companies, and we get the impression that these applications are from the widest range of business fields, such as heavy industry, steel manufacturing, automotive-related companies, and energy companies.

Similar to the first category (hydrogen production), a considerable number of applications relate to hydrogen storage materials, but there are also many applications relating to forms of hydrogen storage. For example, storing hydrogen gas by adding additives and temporarily solidifying it as a different substance (the basic idea is the same for hydrogen storage materials, just that they do not use chemical reactions). There are also applications related to materials for storage containers. On the other hand, there are also many applications for practical means of controlling speed of storage and managing remaining amount of stored hydrogen. While there are many material-related applications for production and storage, there are also several material-related applications for the transportation of hydrogen, especially those related to materials used in the pipes used for transportation. However, since there are not so many applications related to hydrogen transportation so far, the trend may not be so striking.

Example of storage of hydrogen in solid form as a gas:

Patent Application Number: US.2020255289.A1 (JP-A-2020-533265)

Name of invention: UNIVERSITE DE BORDEAUX

Applicant: UNIVERSITE DE BORDEAUX (FR)

Summary from SHIGA

As for hydrogen-related applications, those related to fuel cells are outstandingly large, mainly driven by automotive-related companies. In the field of fuel cell, the number of applications involved in basic research is falling, and many applications are related to solutions for issues relating to practical use or technology improvements. In contrast, there are some applications for basic research on related materials for hydrogen storage and production. This suggests that there is still room for improvement for those technologies. From an industrial perspective, we expect to see a little more technological progress in industries outside of the automotive industry. Recently, the prohibition of sales of gasoline-powered cars and other tax-disadvantageous policies are being enforced around the world, and in response to these trends, the automotive industry is developing non-gasoline vehicles, including EVs, with increasing urgency. To achieve a fully hydrogen-based society, infrastructure development and policy support will be necessary such as a stable supply of hydrogen and widespread installation of hydrogen stations. As Japan has a highly developed automotive industry, it will be possible to realize a hydrogen society through a collaboration of industrial, government, and academic institutions.

Reference

“Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050”

https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2020/1225_001.html

