Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Life Science are the top technology fields in the Patent Index 2021 recently published by the European Patent Office. In 2021, 188,600 patent applications were filed - a 4.5% rise compared to 2020. Nearly half of the applications are filed by EPO member states, and a quarter come from the US with Japan, China, and Korea as runners up.

Dive into the full report for further statistics and trends here:

https://lnkd.in/dzgRfzFv

