European Union:
EPO: Patent Index 2021
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and Life Science
are the top technology fields in the Patent Index 2021 recently
published by the European Patent Office. In 2021, 188,600 patent
applications were filed - a 4.5% rise compared to 2020. Nearly half
of the applications are filed by EPO member states, and a quarter
come from the US with Japan, China, and Korea as runners up.
Dive into the full report for further statistics and trends
here:
https://lnkd.in/dzgRfzFv
