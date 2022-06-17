European Union:
The UPC Is Getting Closer And Closer
The preparatory stages of the long awaited UPC is now in
process. A few weeks ago, the 2nd edition of the Unitary Patent
Guide was released and earlier in the spring the Preparatory
Committee was replaced by the Administrative Committee of the
Unified Patent Court initiating the recruitment of judges.
Read the full guide here: https://lnkd.in/eZnW7Htu
More about the UPC can be found here.
