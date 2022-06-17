The preparatory stages of the long awaited UPC is now in process. A few weeks ago, the 2nd edition of the Unitary Patent Guide was released and earlier in the spring the Preparatory Committee was replaced by the Administrative Committee of the Unified Patent Court initiating the recruitment of judges.

Read the full guide here: https://lnkd.in/eZnW7Htu

More about the UPC can be found here.

