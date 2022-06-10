A training programme for examiners of patent applications is scheduled to take place from 11 to 26 July 2022, which will be hosted in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The training programme is a partnership between The African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO), the Patent Examination Training programme (APERT), AfrIPI (the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation project in Africa) and the European Patent Office (EPO). The objective is to develop the knowledge and skills of patent examiners in the ARIPO member states.

The programme will include topics such as the following:

Competency-based framework and curriculum to train examiners;

Conducting timely, high-quality searches and examinations of local applications;

Implementing international and EPO procedures; and

Second filing practices.

