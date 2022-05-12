À compter du 1 avril 2022, les revendications multi-multi-dépendantes ne sont plus acceptées par l'office japonais. Notez que les "revendications multi-dépendante" sont quant à elles toujours acceptées. Une "revendication multi-dépendante" est une revendication qui se réfère sélectivement à deux ou plusieurs revendications. Une "revendication multi-multi-dépendante" est une revendication multi-dépendante qui se réfère sélectivement à deux ou plusieurs revendications multi-dépendantes. Ici pour en savoir davantage !

