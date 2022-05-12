Japan:
Restriction concernant les revendications dépendantes au Japon
12 May 2022
Novagraaf Group
À compter du 1 avril 2022, les revendications
multi-multi-dépendantes ne sont plus acceptées par
l'office japonais. Notez que les "revendications
multi-dépendante" sont quant à elles toujours
acceptées. Une "revendication
multi-dépendante" est une revendication qui se
réfère sélectivement à deux ou
plusieurs revendications. Une "revendication
multi-multi-dépendante" est une revendication
multi-dépendante qui se réfère
sélectivement à deux ou plusieurs revendications
multi-dépendantes. Ici pour en savoir davantage !
