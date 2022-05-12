Japan:
Augmentation des taxes officielles au Japon
12 May 2022
Novagraaf Group
L'Office japonais de la Propriété
Intellectuelle (JPO) a récemment revu ses taxes officielles
à la hausse. Depuis le 1er avril 2022, de nouveaux tarifs
sont entrés en vigueur; par exemple le montant des taxes de
dépôt de demandes de brevet a doublé. Les
montant des annuités de brevets et des renouvellements de
marques ont également augmenté, mais dans une moindre
mesure. Depuis 2008, le JPO avait réduit à plusieurs
reprises les taxes officielles : il s'agit
aujourd'hui de la première augmentation depuis
plusieurs années.
