L'Office japonais de la Propriété Intellectuelle (JPO) a récemment revu ses taxes officielles à la hausse. Depuis le 1er avril 2022, de nouveaux tarifs sont entrés en vigueur; par exemple le montant des taxes de dépôt de demandes de brevet a doublé. Les montant des annuités de brevets et des renouvellements de marques ont également augmenté, mais dans une moindre mesure. Depuis 2008, le JPO avait réduit à plusieurs reprises les taxes officielles : il s'agit aujourd'hui de la première augmentation depuis plusieurs années.

