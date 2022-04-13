In terms of Resolution No. 16 of 2022 dated 23 January 2022, the President of the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, has mandated that patent agents have from 01 January 2022 to 28 February 2022 to prepare themselves for online filing for all patent matters in Egypt.

In terms of the notice, agents are required to upload all patent matters to the new online system by 28 February 2022 and use of the online filing system will be compulsory from 1 March 2022.

The new system provides many services, the most important of which inter alia are:

Electronic submitting applications.

Transferring the previously submitted requests in the office to the electronic system to be followed up electronically via the Internet.

Applications follow up.

Submitting amendments to the application and responding to the decisions of the office.

Transfer of ownership or updating owner information.

Apply for grievance.

Request a true copy of the application or patent and obtain it electronically.

Request To Whom It May Concern Certificate.

Pay the fees via Visa or MasterCard payment cards.

Request meeting with the examiner.

Request services for translation, checking and research.

Obtaining a patent certificate electronically.

There are certain document that should be submitted as Original Documents to Patent Office. The documents are listed as follows:

Resolution No. (16) of 2022

First: National requirements according to Paris agreement:

Original Agency document (according to the legally specified period)

Original Precedence document (according to the legally specified period)

Original commercial registration (according to the legally specified period)

Original assignment document (according to the legally specified period)

Original research contract (if any) (according to the legally specified period)

Original Employer Certificates

Second: Applications submitted according to PCT agreement:

Original Agency document (according to the legally specified period)

Original assignment document (incase the publishing report was from a company other than the applicant)

Original commercial registration (incase the publishing report was from a company other than the applicant)

Third: In case of transferring request ownership: (without timeline limitation)

Original Agency document

Original commercial registration

Original assignment document

Fourth: In case of updating the owner information: (Updating the company name of the applicant)

Original Agency document (without timeline limitation)

Original Update Certificate or commercial registration showing the update (without timeline limitation)

Fifth: In case updating agent name: (without timeline limitation)

Original Agency document from the new agent.

Important Note:

Date of submitting the application for Online applications is considered from the date of submission not from the date of revision as long as the requirements are submitted properly.

If the deadline for submitting the applications was public holiday, the deadline will be extended to the next working day to the patent office.

