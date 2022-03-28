The European Patent Office (EPO) has recently announced its new fees, especially filing, search, examination, and renewal related fees, starting from 1 April 2022.

Is it possible to compare the increase that took place in 2020, as well the new fees.

In general, EPO official fees increased between 2.5% and 3%. For example, when filing a direct EP patent application, the costs will be increased by 50€ (filing fees will be increased by 10€ and search fees - mandatory at the time of the filing - will be increased by 40€). For international applications, however, the search fees will remain unaltered.

In case there is any deadline to be met in the near future, which includes the payment of official fees, such measures can be taken until the end of March without incurring the new costs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.