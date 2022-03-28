European Union:
European Patent Office (EPO): Fees Changes In April
The European Patent Office (EPO) has recently announced its new
fees, especially filing, search, examination, and renewal related
fees, starting from 1 April 2022.
Is it possible to compare the increase that took place
in 2020, as well the new fees.
In general, EPO official fees increased between 2.5% and 3%. For
example, when filing a direct EP patent application, the costs will
be increased by 50€ (filing fees will be increased by 10€
and search fees - mandatory at the time of the filing - will be
increased by 40€). For international applications,
however, the search fees will remain unaltered.
In case there is any deadline to be met in the near future,
which includes the payment of official fees, such measures can be
taken until the end of March without incurring the new costs.
