It's finally here! Jamaica's modern Patents and Designs Act is in effect as of February 11, 2022, doing away with the Patent Act of 1857 and the Designs Act of 1937. New law, new opportunities. Patent applicants can now access Jamaica via the Patent Cooperation Treaty and Design applicants via the Hague Agreement. National patent and designs protection now comply with modern international standards. Utility Models (Petty Patents) are also available by virtue of the new law. The old laws have served their purpose as patentees were able to file based on local novelty and at miniscule costs. Applications which were filed up to February 10, 2022, under the old laws will continue to be processed under the repealed laws.

