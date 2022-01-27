ARTICLE

Israel: The U.S. Ruling That Obliges Intel To Pay $ 2.2 Billion To VLSI, Once Again Underscores The Value Of Patents As A Top-notch Business Asset In The Modern Economy.

"There is an ongoing legal battle between patent owners and companies that infringe the rights protected by patents. Sometimes these patents are owned by non-manufacturing entities, widely referred to as "patent trolls", a name given to them by Peter Detkin, when he headed Intel's patent department, a position he held until 1999. Detkin later co-founded Intellectual Ventures, in 2000, considered by many to be the largest "patent troll" in the world."....

