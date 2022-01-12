Germany and Slovenia have both deposited the Protocol on Provisional Application (PPA) with the Council of the European Union. Now only one more country will need to ratify the PPA before the Council can initiate the final step for implementation of the UPC, which is expected to enter into force in late 2022.

