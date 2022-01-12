European Union:
One Step Closer To The Unified Patent Court
Germany and Slovenia have both deposited the Protocol on
Provisional Application (PPA) with the Council of the European
Union. Now only one more country will need to ratify the PPA before
the Council can initiate the final step for implementation of the
UPC, which is expected to enter into force in late 2022.
Read the full update on the UPC here and let us know if you need assistance
preparing for the UPC.
