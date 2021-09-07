ARTICLE

Denmark: Do You Know A Young Inventor?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Maybe you should consider nominating him or her for the Young Inventors prize established by the EPO.

Focus is on sustainability and problem-solving initiatives created by a young inventor aged 30 and under.

The deadline for nominations is 1 October and with the recognition follows a cash prize.

https://www.epo.org/news-events/events/european-inventor/young-inventors.html?utm_campaign=5ba8dce47adb050001087c55&utm_content=611514f404daef00019f6fec

&utm_medium=smarpshare&utm_source=linkedin

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.