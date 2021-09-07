Maybe you should consider nominating him or her for the Young Inventors prize established by the EPO.

Focus is on sustainability and problem-solving initiatives created by a young inventor aged 30 and under.

The deadline for nominations is 1 October and with the recognition follows a cash prize.

https://www.epo.org/news-events/events/european-inventor/young-inventors.html?utm_campaign=5ba8dce47adb050001087c55&utm_content=611514f404daef00019f6fec
