Denmark:
Do You Know A Young Inventor?
Maybe you should consider nominating him or her for the Young
Inventors prize established by the EPO.
Focus is on sustainability and problem-solving initiatives
created by a young inventor aged 30 and under.
The deadline for nominations is 1 October and with the
recognition follows a cash prize.
https://www.epo.org/news-events/events/european-inventor/young-inventors.html?utm_campaign=5ba8dce47adb050001087c55&utm_content=611514f404daef00019f6fec
&utm_medium=smarpshare&utm_source=linkedin
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
