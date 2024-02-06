TMF Group commissioned a series of country-specific reports to gain insight into multi-country payroll outsourcing. Conducted by professional research company, Gfk, these studies sought to identify key trends in payroll outsourcing services in the Hungarian, Polish and Romanian markets.

Participants in the studies included HR and finance managers (CHOs and CFOs), specifically those working for global companies with operations in these countries.

Key findings include:

Hungary:

53% of CFOs say that sudden changes in legislation were their main challenge.

87% of CHOs said their departments are struggling to match the right talent to their company's needs.

Poland:

53% of CFOs experience difficulties remaining compliant with Polish and internal company reporting standards.

Finding the right talent is a critical issue for 83% of CHOs.

Romania:

33% of CFOs face difficulties complying with Romanian and internal group reporting standards.

80% of Romanian CHOs struggle with talent shortages – particularly in the industry, services and trade sectors.

