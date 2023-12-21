Director-General of DG COMP speaks at European Competition Day (see here)

On 17 October 2023, Olivier Guersant, Director-General of DG COMP, gave the keynote speech at the annual European Competition Day* on the topic of "Working towards a global 'level-playing field'". Director-General Guersant addressed the below issues in particular, stating his views as follows: State aid policy is challenged by global and political trends, ranging from when foreign states weaponize vital supply chains, to the compelling case for industrial aid that addresses specific 'market failures', such as in relation to the green and digital transitions.



However, he also emphasized that the most basic principle of State aid must apply to all EU industrial policy, i.e., government money should never be put towards an investment that the private sector would otherwise be able to make .



In this respect, he stated that the unwinding of State aid provided under the Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework must commence, as the worst of the energy crisis is now over. While remaining sensitive to the importance of the pace of the phase-out, Director-General Guersant expressed that what is most vital is the signal to markets : they cannot expect that the aid to remedy serious disturbances will remain available indefinitely, as there is no substitute for competitiveness in the long term.





As the first notifications arrive, Director-General Guersant indicated that the Commission will ensure, and improve where needed, the balance between the Commission's need to get the most relevant information for assessing cases, while not creating an overly onerous regulatory burden.



He expects a gradual ramping-up of FSR activities in the coming months and encourages businesses to: seek clarifications on the FSR in pre-notification contacts; and come forth with concrete information about a competitor getting financial contributions from a third country that may cause a distortion on the internal market.





This conference is held during each Presidency of the Council of the European Union and is attended by the European competition authorities, the European Commission, ministries and other experts in the field of competition policy