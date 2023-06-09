self

Technology and the gig economy continue to drive major changes to the way we work, disrupting the traditional employment relationship. In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Marco Sideri from Ius Laboris Italy and Ignacio Funes de Rioja from Ius Laboris Argentina sit down to talk about balancing regulation and worker autonomy in the post-Covid world, and the role public distrust of government has assumed in this ongoing conversation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.