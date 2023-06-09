To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Technology and the gig economy continue to drive major changes
to the way we work, disrupting the traditional employment
relationship. In this episode of our 'Coffee Break' series, Marco Sideri from Ius Laboris Italy and Ignacio Funes de Rioja from Ius Laboris
Argentina sit down to talk about balancing regulation and worker
autonomy in the post-Covid world, and the role public distrust of
government has assumed in this ongoing conversation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.