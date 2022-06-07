This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

European Commission approves further schemes under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

European Commission and Bulgaria create first regional taskforce under EU Energy Purchase Platform

Meeting of EU-US Task Force on European Energy Security

EU and India announce Trade and Technology Council

Medicines and Medical Devices

European Commission launches EU FAB network

Commission publishes Communication on COVID-19: Sustaining EU preparedness and Response: Looking ahead

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

European Parliament endorses proposal to modify and prolong application of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation

EU General Court dismisses MEP challenge against required presentation of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate to access European Parliament buildings

To read the full report, please click here.

