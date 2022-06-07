This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission approves further schemes under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission and Bulgaria create first regional taskforce under EU Energy Purchase Platform
- Meeting of EU-US Task Force on European Energy Security
- EU and India announce Trade and Technology Council
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Commission launches EU FAB network
- Commission publishes Communication on COVID-19: Sustaining EU preparedness and Response: Looking ahead
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Parliament endorses proposal to modify and prolong application of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation
- EU General Court dismisses MEP challenge against required presentation of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate to access European Parliament buildings
