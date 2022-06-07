This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission approves further schemes under State aid Temporary Crisis Framework in context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission and Bulgaria create first regional taskforce under EU Energy Purchase Platform
  • Meeting of EU-US Task Force on European Energy Security
  • EU and India announce Trade and Technology Council

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • European Commission launches EU FAB network
  • Commission publishes Communication on COVID-19: Sustaining EU preparedness and Response: Looking ahead

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Parliament endorses proposal to modify and prolong application of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate Regulation
  • EU General Court dismisses MEP challenge against required presentation of EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate to access European Parliament buildings

To read the full report, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.