This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission ramps up home searches of employees of companies suspected of potential competition breaches
- European Commission comments on state of competition law in context of pandemic
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission releases Report by Wise Persons Group on Reform of EU Customs Union
Medicines and Medical Devices
- ECDC and EMA issue advice on fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
- EMA starts rolling review of COVID-19 Vaccine HIPRA (PHH-1V)
- European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety answers question from Member of European Parliament on transparency of COVID-19 vaccine contracts
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- Council of European Union authorizes Member States to sign protocol to Convention on Cybercrime
- European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Colombia and Malaysia
To view the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.