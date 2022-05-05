This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission ramps up home searches of employees of companies suspected of potential competition breaches
  • European Commission comments on state of competition law in context of pandemic
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission releases Report by Wise Persons Group on Reform of EU Customs Union

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • ECDC and EMA issue advice on fourth doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
  • EMA starts rolling review of COVID-19 Vaccine HIPRA (PHH-1V)
  • European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety answers question from Member of European Parliament on transparency of COVID-19 vaccine contracts

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • Council of European Union authorizes Member States to sign protocol to Convention on Cybercrime
  • European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Colombia and Malaysia

To view the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.