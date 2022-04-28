ARTICLE

Switzerland / April 21, 2022

Gainful employment of persons with an S permit

As of March 11, 2022, all individuals seeking protection from Ukraine who have fled since February 24, 2022, due to the Russian military invasion will receive an S permit in Switzerland upon application. With the S permit, persons in need of protection have free access to the Swiss labor market without a waiting period.

However, persons with an S permit are required to obtain an authorization before taking up employment or changing jobs in Switzerland. Therefore, a work permit must be obtained by the employer from the competent labor market authority in the canton of employment before taking up employment.

Applications for work permits are approved provided that the salary and working conditions are in line with local and industry standards and the person's qualifications correspond to the profile of the position. For this reason, we recommend that a brief justification is enclosed with the application, including a curriculum vitae and diplomas. It should be noted that the process for obtaining a work authorization is not entirely uniform in Switzerland and may, therefore, differ between cantons. We recommend employers to consult the respective website of the competent labor market authority regarding the process. In principle, the following documents are required for the work permit application:

Form "Taking up of employment"

S permit or positive decision on the temporary granting of protection

Passport

Employment contract

Curriculum vitae

Diplomas

Schweiz / 21. April 2022

Erwerbstätigkeit von Personen mit Ausweis S

Seit dem 11. März 2022 erhalten alle schutzsuchenden Personen aus der Ukraine, welche ab dem 24. Februar 2022 aufgrund der russischen Militärinvasion geflohen sind, in der Schweiz auf Gesuch hin einen Ausweis S. Mit dem Ausweis S haben schutzbedürftige Personen ohne Wartefrist den freien Zugang zum Schweizer Arbeitsmarkt.

Ein Stellenantritt oder Stellenwechsel ist für Personen mit einem Ausweis S jedoch bewilligungspflichtig. Daher muss der Arbeitgeber vor der Aufnahme einer Erwerbstätigkeit bei der zuständigen Arbeitsmarktbehörde des Einsatzkantons eine Arbeitsbewilligung einholen. Die Gesuche um Arbeitsbewilligung werden genehmigt, sofern die orts- und branchenüblichen Lohn- und Arbeitsbedingungen eingehalten werden und die Qualifikation der Person dem Profil der Stelle entspricht. Aus diesem Grund empfehlen wir Arbeitgebern, dem Gesuch eine kurze Begründung samt Lebenslauf und Diplomen beizulegen.

Es bleibt anzumerken, dass der Prozess für die Einholung der Bewilligung nicht ganz einheitlich geregelt ist und sich je nach Kanton unterscheiden kann. Wir empfehlen daher, die jeweilige Webseite der zuständigen Arbeitsmarktbehörde zu konsultieren. Grundsätzlich werden für das Arbeitsbewilligungsgesuch folgende Unterlagen verlangt:

Formular Stellenantritt

Ausweis S oder positiver Entscheid über die vorübergehende Schutzgewährung

Pass

Arbeitsvertrag

Lebenslauf

Diplome

Italy / April 21, 2022

Secondment to Italy – tax advantages for new arrivals

When planning secondments to Italy, it is worth checking the tax system introduced in 2019/2020 for newcomers. Italy has introduced a new tax system for new employees and self-employed persons moving to Italy in 2019 and 2020, which was not used in the way the Italian tax administration had envisaged due to the pandemic. Therefore, these tax benefits have now been extended to new pensioners.

As a new employee or self-employed person, 70% of the earned income from Italian sources can be exempted from taxation for the first 5 years after moving in, provided the following conditions are met:

The person has not lived in Italy for at least the last 2 years before moving to Italy.

The gainful activity is carried out mainly in Italy.

The person must live in Italy for at least 2 years after moving to Italy.

The move to Italy must have taken place after 30 April 2019.

The tax exemption of earned income from Italy can be extended for another 5 years if the employee or self-employed person buys a property in Italy or has at least one child who is not of age. However, the tax exemption is reduced to 50% for this period.

Italien / 21. April 2022

Entsendung nach Italien - Steuervorteile bei Zuzug

Bei der Planung von Entsendungen nach Italien lohnt es sich, dass in 2019/2020 eingeführte Steuersystem für Neuzuziehende zu prüfen. Italien hat im Jahr 2019 und 2020 ein neues Steuersystem für neuzuziehende Arbeitnehmer und Selbstständigerwerbende eingeführt, welches durch die Pandemie nicht in der Art genutzt wurde, wie sich dies die italienische Steuerverwaltung vorgestellt hatte. Daher wurden diese Steuervorteile nun auch auf neuzuziehende Rentner ausgeweitet.

Als neuzuziehender Arbeitnehmer oder Selbstständigerwerbender kann das Erwerbseinkommen, welches aus italienischen Quellen stammt, in den ersten 5 Jahren nach Zuzug zu 70 % von der Besteuerung befreit werden, sofern die folgenden Bedingungen erfüllt sind:

Die Person hat mindestens die letzten 2 Jahre vor dem Zuzug nicht in Italien gelebt.

Die Erwerbstätigkeit wird vor allem in Italien ausgeübt.

Die Person muss nach Zuzug nach Italien mindestens für 2 Jahre in Italien leben.

Der Zuzug nach Italien muss nach dem 30. April 2019 vorgenommen sein.

Die Steuerbefreiung des Erwerbseinkommens aus Italien kann um weitere 5 Jahre verlängert werden, sofern der Arbeitnehmer oder Selbstständigerwerbender eine Liegenschaft in Italien kaufen oder mindestens ein nicht volljähriges Kind hat. Die Steuerbefreiung reduziert sich jedoch für diese Zeitperiode auf 50 %.

