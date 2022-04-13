European Commission publishes 2021 General Report on Activities of the European Union (see here)

On 9 March 2022, the Commission published “The EU in 2021 – General Report on the Activities of the European Union.” The Report notes that in 2021, following one of the most challenging years in the EU's history, the EU began to launch its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. This included the EU's continued and extended efforts to respond to the crisis, with over 2,326 measures adopted in total to provide support since the beginning of the pandemic. As concerns State aid, in 2021, the Report noted: The Commission's continued use of State aid rules as part of its policy response to the pandemic's severe impact on the economy. By end-2021, the Commission had adopted over 730 decisions, approving nearly 900 national measures notified by the Member States, for a total funding amount of €3.17 trillion.

The Commission's initial response to the urgent need to keep businesses afloat had shifted to fostering robust and sustained recovery, in particular through the sixth amendment to the State Aid Temporary Framework (adopted in November 2021), which aims to enable an EU-wide coordinated phase-out of support while envisaging measures to accelerate the recovery (see Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 68 of 22 November 2021). The Report also noted the continued role of competition law in supporting Europe's recovery, the green and digital transitions, and a resilient Single Market, as framed by the Communication on Competition Policy Fit for New Challenges of 18 November 2021. To recall, the Communication, in particular, addressed the comprehensive current review of competition policy and enforcement, which spans over 20 sets of competition rules and guidelines, across all competition instruments (merger, antitrust and State aid control) (see Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 68 of 22 November 2021).