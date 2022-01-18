Starting January 15, 2022 at midnight, the Japanese government announced that all entrants into Japan will be subject to 10 day self-quarantine measures. This is a notable reduction from the 14 day quarantine measures that have been reinstated since November 30, 2021. Additional details on the shortened quarantine measures, including the impact on existing mandatory hotel quarantine measures for travelers from certain countries, are to be announced in the coming days. However, as previously discussed the entry ban and restrictions on foreign entry will remain in place through February 28, 2022.

