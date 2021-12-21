ARTICLE

Indonesia: Minister Of Home Affairs Issues PPKM Instruction For Christmas And New Year

The Minister of Home Affairs (the "MOHA") has just issued the latest directive regarding Public Activity Restrictions (Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat or "PPKM") in MOHA Instruction No. 67 of 2021 dated December 13, 2021 on Enactment of Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 Corona Virus Disease 2019 ("Covid-19") PPKM in Java and Bali Areas ("Instruction No. 67/2021"). Instruction No. 67/2021 is the final PPKM policy for the year as it will be effective from December 14, 2021 until January 3, 2022 and revokes the Government's initial plan to enact a Level 3 PPKM all over Java and Bali during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Similar with other iterations of PPKM policies, areas in Java and Bali will be assigned a specific level—the determination of each area's level depends on the Covid-19 management efforts and vaccine administration rates for the area. Point 1 of Instruction No. 67/2021 confirms that DKI Jakarta is at the Level 1 status, with the limitations for the public activities as set out below:

No. Activity Description 1. Activities in the Office* · 75% Work from Office ("WFO") capacity for Non-Essential sector; · 100% WFO capacity for Essential Sector in offices dealing with public while 75% WFO capacity for Essential Sector in offices dealing with administrative activities; · 100% WFO capacity for capital markets, information technology, communication, non-quarantine hotels, exports and export support industry; and · 100% WFO capacity for Critical Sectors. 2 Educational Activities · Limited face to face learning/long distance learning may be held based on Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs, Minister of Religion, Minister of Health and MOHA Joint Decree No. 03/KB/2021, No. 384 of 2021, No. HK.01.08/MENKES/4242/2021, No. 440-717 of 2021 on Guidelines for the Implementation of Education During Covid-19; and · SDLB, MILB, SMPLB, MALB and PAUD are exempted from the above and have their own respective limitations. 3 Activities in Daily Necessities Sector · Supermarkets and similar stores selling daily necessities may operate at 100% capacity; · Pharmacies and drugstores may open for 24 hours; · Community markets not selling daily necessities may operate at 100% capacity; and · Street vendors are allowed to open. 4 Dining Activities in Public Places · Food stalls may open for dine in until 22.00 WIB at 75% capacity; · Indoor or outdoor restaurants/cafes may open until 22.00 at 75% capacity; and · Restaurants/cafes that open at night may open from 18.00 until 00.00 at 75% capacity. 5 Activities in Shopping Malls · May operate at 100% capacity; · Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by parents; and · Play centers may open, provided that parents must disclose their addresses and phone numbers for tracing purposes. 6 Activities in Cinemas · Cinemas may operate at 70% capacity and only people who are categorized as "green" or "yellow in the PeduliLindungi App are allowed to enter; · Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by parents; and · Restaurants/Cafes within a cinema may open at 75% capacity with a maximum dine in duration of 60 minutes. 7 Construction Activities May operate at 100% capacity. 8 Religious Activities Communal religious activities may be held throughout the duration of Level 1 PPKM at 75% capacity. 9 Activities in Public Facilities · May operate at 75% capacity; · Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by parents; and · Odd-even policy enacted on the road leading to the venue from Friday 12.00 until Sunday 18.00. 10 Arts, Cultural, Sports and Social Activities that May Amass Crowds · Wedding receptions may operate at 75% capacity; · Art/culture/sports/social locations may operate at 75% capacity; and · Gyms/fitness centers may operate at 75% capacity. 11 Activities in Modes of Transport · Public/Mass Transport, Taxis and Rental Cars may operate at 100% capacity; and · Ojek (motorbike taxis) are to implement more stringent health protocols.



*Office sectors are divided to the Non-Essential, Essential and Critical Sectors. Essential Sectors include financial, banking, capital markets, information technology, communication, non-quarantine hotel and export/export support sectors. Critical Sectors include health, safety and order, disaster management, energy, logistics, post, transportation and distribution, food and beverage (including for farms and animals), fertilizers and petrochemical, cement and construction materials, national vital objects, national strategic projects, construction and basic utilities sector.

For DKI Jakarta, the Governor has previously issued Decree No. 1430 dated December 2, 2021 on the Enactment of Covid-19 PPKM Level 3, which refers to the Government's previous plan to impose Level 3 PPKM for Java and Bali areas. We anticipate that a new decree will be issued to conform to the policies under Instruction No. 67/2021.

