Switzerland:
Interview: Die Pandemielage Hat Der Justiz Den Spiegel Vorgehalten
20 December 2021
Altenburger
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our Partner Birgit Sambeth Glasner, new president of the
Swiss Bar Association, was interviewed by Fokus Rechtsguide on
various issues related to the legal profession as well as on the
influence of Pandemic on the legal system.
Read the interview here (in German).
Download (German)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Switzerland
UK Tax Round Up
Proskauer Rose LLP
Welcome to November's edition of the UK Tax Round Up. This month has seen publication of the Finance Bill 2021-22 (what will become the Finance Act 2022) including draft legislation for the basis period reform...
Property Taxes Update – December 2021
Hillier Hopkins
As we approach the festive period, there are some important updates that you should be aware of ahead of the new year. As always, we are here to help if you need it.
Alternative Investment Funds – An Overview
Soteris Pittas & Co LLC
Registered Alternative Investment Funds (‘'RAIFs''), in the form of Common Funds or Fixed/Variable Capital Investment Companies which are subject to the provisions of the Companies Law CAP. 113...