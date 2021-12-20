ARTICLE

Our Partner Birgit Sambeth Glasner, new president of the Swiss Bar Association, was interviewed by Fokus Rechtsguide on various issues related to the legal profession as well as on the influence of Pandemic on the legal system.

Read the interview here (in German).

Download (German)

