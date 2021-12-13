This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission publishes revised Communication on State aid rules for Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI)
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission announces end of COVID-19 vaccines export mechanism and introduction of new monitoring mechanism
  • European Commission issues First Annual Report on the screening of foreign direct investments into the Union
  • 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) affirms shared commitment to recovery from COVID-19 crisis

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • EMA recommends approval of Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
  • European Parliament adopts Resolution on a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • ENISA publishes Report on Raising Awareness of Cybersecurity
  • European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Singapore and Togo

