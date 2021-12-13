This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission publishes revised Communication on State aid rules for Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI)
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission announces end of COVID-19 vaccines export mechanism and introduction of new monitoring mechanism
- European Commission issues First Annual Report on the screening of foreign direct investments into the Union
- 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) affirms shared commitment to recovery from COVID-19 crisis
Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA recommends approval of Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11
- European Parliament adopts Resolution on a Pharmaceutical Strategy for Europe
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- ENISA publishes Report on Raising Awareness of Cybersecurity
- European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decisions for Singapore and Togo
To view the full article, please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.