Luxembourg:
Arendt We Live - The New Normal In 2022: Evolution Or Revolution?
08 December 2021
Arendt & Medernach
The intrusion of the pandemic into our lives, and particularly
the advent of widespread teleworking, has changed all our
expectations of the world of labour. How can we respond to this?
What challenges does this phenomenon pose for businesses? What
limits do they face? How could the organisation of labour change
again in the near future?
This is what the Arendt experts will answer in the 5th podcast
of the series.
