With the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Pandemic seemingly abating, the Government has incrementally relaxed its previously stringent public activity restrictions policies. Under the Minister of Home Affairs (the "MOHA") Instruction No. 57 of 2021 dated November 1, 2021 on the Enactment of Level 3, Level 2 and Level 1 Covid-19 Public Activity Restriction (Pemberlakuan Pembatasan Kegiatan Masyarakat or "PPKM") in the Java and Bali Areas ("Instruction No. 57/2021"), the Government determines a specific Level (from Levels 1 to 3) for each area in Java and Bali based on the severity of the pandemic in such areas.

The determination for each area's level depends on each area's Covid-19 management efforts, and with Instruction No. 57/2021 each area's vaccination rate is also a determining factor for its level. For a Level 3 area to become a Level 2 area, at minimum 50% of residents must receive the 1st vaccine dose, and at least 40% of such residents are over 60 years old. Meanwhile for a Level 2 Area to become a Level 1 Area, at minimum 70% of the area's residents must receive the 1st vaccine dose, and at least 60% of such residents are over 60 years old.

DKI Jakarta currently is at the Level 1 status. Instruction No. 57/2021 also stipulates the limitations for each activity on each level. In DKI Jakarta, this is further implemented through DKI Jakarta Governor Decree 1312 of 2021 dated November 1, 2021 on the Level 1 Covid-19 PPKM ("Decree No. 1312/2021"). We set out below a summary of public activity limitations in DKI Jakarta under Instruction No. 57/2021 and Decree No. 1312/2021

No. Activity Description 1. Activities in Offices* · 75% Work From Office ("WFO") capacity for Non-Essential sectors; · 100% WFO capacity for Essential Sectors in offices dealing with public while 75% WFO capacity for Essential Sectors in offices dealing with administrative activities; · 100% WFO capacity for capital market, information technology, communication, non-quarantine hotels, exports and export support industry; and · 100% WFO capacity for Critical Sectors. 2 Educational Activities · Limited face to face learning/long distance learning may be held based on Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs, Minister of Religion, Minister of Health and MOHA Joint Decree No. 03/KB/2021, No. 384 of 2021, No. HK.01.08/MENKES/4242/2021, No. 440-717 of 2021 on Guidelines for the Implementation of Education During Covid-19; and · SDLB, MILB, SMPLB, MALB and PAUD are exempted from the above and have their own respective limitations. 3 Activities in Daily Necessities Sector · Supermarkets and similar stores carrying daily necessities may operate at 100% capacity; · Pharmacies and drugstores may open for 24 hours; · Community markets carrying non-daily necessities may operate at 100% capacity; and · Street vendors are allowed to open. 4 Dining Activities in Public Places · Food stalls may open for dine in until 22.00 WIB at 75% capacity; · Indoor or outdoor restaurants/cafes may open until 22.00 at 75% capacity; and · Restaurants/cafes that open at night may open from 18.00 until 00.00 WIB at 75% capacity. 5 Activities in Shopping Malls · May operate at 100% capacity; · Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult; and · Play centers may open, provided that parents must disclose their addresses and phone numbers for tracing purposes. 6 Activities in Cinemas · May operate at 70% capacity and only people who are categorized as "green" or "yellow in the PeduliLindungi Application are allowed to enter; · Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by parents; and · Restaurants/Cafes within a Cinema may open at 75% capacity with a maximum dine in duration of 60 minutes. 7 Construction Activities · May operate at 100% capacity. 8 Religious Activities · Communal religious activities may be held throughout the duration of Level 1 PPKM at 75% capacity. 9 Activities in Health Service Facilities · May operate at 100% capacity. 10 Activities in Public Areas that May Amass Crowds · Public facilities may operate at 75% capacity; · Wedding receptions may operate at 75% capacity; · Art/culture/sports/social locations may operate at 75% capacity; and · Gyms/fitness centers may operate at 75% capacity. 11 Activities in Modes of Transport · Public/Mass Transport, Taxis and Rental Cars may operate at 100% capacity; and · Ojek (bike taxis) are to implement more stringent health protocols.

*Office sectors are divided to the Non-Essential, Essential and Critical Sector. Essential Sector include financial, banking, capital markets, information technology, communication, non-quarantine hotel and export/export support sectors. Critical Sectors include health, safety and order, disaster management, energy, logistics, post, transportation and distribution, food and beverage (including for farms and animals), fertilizers and petrochemical, cement and construction materials, national vital objects, national strategic projects, construction and basic utilities sector.

Specifically to support Covid-19 Management in work areas, the Manpower, Transmigration and Energy Office of DKI Jakarta issued Decree No. 3040 of 2021 dated November 1, 2021 on Covid-19 Management and Prevention Protocols in Private, State Owned and Regionally Owned Offices During the Level 1 Covid-19 PPKM ("Decree No. 3040/2021"). Decree No. 3040/2021 mainly requires offices to form a Covid-19 Task Force in charge of ensuring that all offices spaces are compliant with current health protocols (such as sanitation and maximum capacity policies). Furthermore, the Covid-19 Task Force is required to report regularly to the relevant authorities regarding the implementation of Covid-19 Management in the respective offices.

