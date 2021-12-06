ARTICLE

The current COVID-19 situation in HCMC makes that the authorities remain cautious. Only in areas where the pandemic is under control a more relaxing regime will apply. Citizens can go out to shop for groceries once a week and more business activities are allowed. Other services such as inter-district deliveries, food delivery and postal services will be possible again too in the whole city.

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) has recorded many recoveries from COVID-19 and mass vaccination throughout the city. However, the number of contaminations is still high. Therefore, the HCMC People's Committee (PC) issued Official Letter No. 3072/UBND-VX on 15 September 2021 (Official Letter), which provides measures to cope with the current pandemic situation and simultaneously support the recovery of local business activities.

This update highlights some points of the Official Letter to give you an insight into HCMC's restoration plan until 30 September 2021.

1. Extension of Lockdown Period

As per Directive No. 16 dated 31 March 2020, stringent lockdown measures have been applied since 16 August 2021. As a result, HCMC's citizens could not leave their houses, and most businesses had to close down operations.

Due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and the current contamination numbers, the PC decided to lengthen the lockdown period until the end of 30 September 2021. At the same time, the intention is to lower the financial burden for businesses suffering from the ongoing lockdown and reduce the hospitalisations and fatalities in the city.

2. Key Point to Achieve a Basic Pandemic Control

Areas that have managed to control the pandemic, such as District 7, Cu Chi District, Can Gio District, and the High-Tech Park, can now pilot the following activities following the approved plan of HCMC's PC (Plan):

Residents can shop for groceries once a week;

More manufacturing and business activities can operate;

Pilot the implementation for COVID Green Card with a personal QR code.

3. Amendment and Additional Activities

As of 16 September 2021, until further notice, the following business activities are allowed from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily:

Shipping service activities with an integrated app can operate between districts but must comply with the safety measures and regular testing regimes;

Postal and telecommunications services; delivery of computer equipment for office and study;

Food&Beverage services (delivery only);

Agricultural production support services and veterinary facilities;

Maintenance, repair service for construction, machinery, means of transportation, and supply of components and spare parts for these activities; and

Food production, processing, and selling.

