Hanoi has issued a plan to reopen businesses while keeping its citizens safe. Specific activities will be allowed under certain conditions. Gatherings of groups larger than 10 or 20 are prohibited depending on where they meet. Business can allow 50% of the staff to work in the office and the rest needs to work from home. It applies as of 21 September.

After more than 60 days of lockdown, Hanoi (HN) significantly reduced contaminations. However, as the total number is still high, the People's Committee (PC) issued Directive No. 22/CT-UBND regarding new prevention measures against the COVID-19 pandemic (Directive). It provides measures to cope with the current pandemic situation and gradually normalises the city's course of operation.

This update highlights some points of the Directive that apply as of 21 September 2021.

1. New Prevention Measures

Directive No. 15/CT-TTg dated 27 March 2020 applies on a city-wide scale with some new prevention measures to be in line with the current circumstances, such as:

50% of the employees of an enterprise or public authority will be allowed to work at the office, and the other 50% will work from home;

Meetings, public gathering events or religious rituals of more than 20 people remain temporarily prohibited;

Gatherings of more than 10 people outside office buildings, schools and hospitals remain temporarily prohibited; and

The requirement to keep a distance of 2 meters during any communication remains in force.

2. Prohibited Business Activities

The following are still not allowed to operate:

All cultural, sport, fitness and entertainment activities at public areas, as well as educational activities in person at schools, education or training centres; and

Passenger transportation activities on land or waterway (buses, cars, motorbikes, boats).

3. Allowed Business Activities

The following business activities will be allowed to operate until 9:00 p.m. daily:

Markets, supermarkets, convenience stores, shopping malls;

Healthcare facilities and pharmacies;

Treasuries, notary public, law firms, registry, secured transaction registration, and stock markets,

Postal, telecommunications and goods transportation services,

Import and export support;

Detoxification and social protection facilities;

Stores selling electronics, apparel, cosmetics, stationery, books, equipment and school supplies, fruit and agricultural products, medical equipment;

Barbershop and hair salons;

Repair services for vehicles, refrigeration and home appliances;

E‑Commerce platforms and online delivery; and

Food and beverage services (delivery only).

4. Key Takeaways for Citizens and Enterprises

4.1 Citizens

The Directive clearly states that HN's citizens must stay at home and only go out when strictly necessary. This would be in case of buying food or medicines, attending medical treatment or vaccination, working at facilities that are allowed to maintain operation providing essential goods or services, and other urgent circumstances.

Citizens from other provinces entering HN must report their medical status and comply with the supervision and quarantine procedure of the HN's competent authorities.

4.2 Enterprises

All facilities allowed to operate must strictly follow the pandemic prevention protocols and are responsible for the safety of their employees and the community. In addition, factories and manufacturing facilities operating outside an Industrial Zone will have to register the manufacturing activities with the relevant PCs on a commune level. The manufacturing activities registration needs to include the list of the employees who will be working on the premises, a safety policy on how to prevent contamination, and the terms of operation.

Originally Published 21 September 2021

