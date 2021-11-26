ARTICLE

Mauritius: Regulatory Relief (November 2021): Extension Of Due Dates For Filing Of Financial Statements And Returns As A Result Of The Covid-19 Pandemic

Taking into consideration the current sanitary restrictions due to Covid-19, the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) is providing its stakeholders with an extension on the due dates for filing financial statements and returns. In a communiqué issued on 24 November 2021, the FSC provided a list of submissions benefitting from the regulatory relief as well as a breakdown of new deadlines for the submission of financial statements, statutory returns and RMF returns.

Read the full communiqué HERE.

