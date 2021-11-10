This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission comments on the future of competition policy
- European Commission expresses caution in curtailing State aid and extends Poland's scheme for the resolution of certain smaller banks
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission publishes first Report on Implementation and Enforcement of EU Trade Agreements
- European Commission publishes EU Aid for Trade –Progress Report 2021
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Council publishes G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration
- EMA reviews certain potential medical conditions and COVID-19 vaccines
- European Parliament and Council reach provisional agreement on proposed Regulation on a Reinforced Role for the EMA in Crisis Preparedness and Management
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Council publishes G20 Rome Leaders' Declaration
- President of EU General Court rejects interim measure to suspend application of Regulation on EU Digital COVID-19 Certificates
- ENISA publishes 2021 Threat Landscape Report
