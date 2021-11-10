As previously reported, starting November 8 the Japanese government will begin permitting entry into the country for business purposes of fully vaccinated foreign travelers. Such foreign travelers and all Japanese nationals will only be subject to a three-day self-quarantine. The requirements for business travel have not yet been formally announced, but as per a recent Nikkei article some of the expected requirements include the host company of a foreign traveler being responsible for complying with protocols for infection prevention and submitting an implementation plan to relevant governmental authorities. More details are expected to be announced in the coming days.

While certain other individuals such as international students and technical trainees will also be permitted to enter Japan starting November 8, tourists will remain prohibited from entering the country.

