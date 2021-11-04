United Arab Emirates:
What Are The Latest Updates On Covid-19 Restrictions And Fines For The Offenders In The UAE?
04 November 2021
Hassan Elhais
In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public authorities in
the UAE have taken proactive and adequate measures to ensure the
safety and wellbeing of its citizens, residents and visitors. The
UAE currently leads the world nations in the number of Covid-19
vaccines administered, with 93% of its population being vaccinated
and 82 % being fully vaccinated. This is a staggering achievement
and combined with the Covid-19 protection measures, the country has
successfully brought life close to normal, with residents being
able to enjoy a freer and healthy environment in comparison with
other nations.
The health system in the UAE provides both governments funded as
well as private health facilities, able to provide a comprehensive
health care solution. The emergency response system is managed by
the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA). The
covid-19 precautionary measures are strictly enforced within the
UAE, with violations inviting hefty penalties.
In this article, we will highlight the main type of penalties
imposed on offenders for violating the Covid-19 restrictions.
|Fine Amount
|Violation Type
|
Aed 50,000
|
- Refusing mandatory hospitalization while suffering from
Covid-19 or neglecting to take the prescribed medicine
- Failing to adhere to home quarantine
- For shopping malls for not complying with guidelines related to
opening and closing of facilities
|
Aed 30,000
|
- For commercial facilities for not complying with guidelines
related to opening and closing of facilities
- For organizers conducting private classes in person, in public
or private, whether paid for or free
|
Aed 20,000
|
- Failing to report workers who test positive to health
authorities
- for hacking the systems of these applications or smart devices,
damaging, altering or illegally obtaining information from them.
The offender will also bear the cost of damages.
- Promoting or publishing misinformation about pandemic related
matters, or encouraging people not to comply with measures
- Violating regulations determining number of people who can
reside in one dwelling.
- Conducting private classes in person, in public or private,
whether paid for or free
- Neglecting or ignoring duties assigned to you related to
stopping the spread of Covid-19
|
Aed 10,000
|
- Not complying when stopped by officials on Covid-19 related
issues
- Changing or creating information in messages and results about
Covid-19 tests
- Breaking rules on social distancing at gatherings
- Breaking rules on smaller gatherings
- Violating procedures under the e-tracking system
The UAE has also recently relaxed the rules concerning wearing
of face masks in certain public places. The new changes were
brought in after the number of daily covid-19 cases have decreased
by 60 per cent in comparison with the last year at this given time;
which is a testament to the nation's efficiency in handling the
crisis of COVID-19. The country continues to pioneer in health care
and is a leading example for the systematic handling of the
covid-19 crisis and its continued economic growth and
stability.
