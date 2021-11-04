ARTICLE

United Arab Emirates: What Are The Latest Updates On Covid-19 Restrictions And Fines For The Offenders In The UAE?

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public authorities in the UAE have taken proactive and adequate measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its citizens, residents and visitors. The UAE currently leads the world nations in the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered, with 93% of its population being vaccinated and 82 % being fully vaccinated. This is a staggering achievement and combined with the Covid-19 protection measures, the country has successfully brought life close to normal, with residents being able to enjoy a freer and healthy environment in comparison with other nations.

The health system in the UAE provides both governments funded as well as private health facilities, able to provide a comprehensive health care solution. The emergency response system is managed by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA). The covid-19 precautionary measures are strictly enforced within the UAE, with violations inviting hefty penalties.

In this article, we will highlight the main type of penalties imposed on offenders for violating the Covid-19 restrictions.

Fine Amount Violation Type Aed 50,000 Refusing mandatory hospitalization while suffering from Covid-19 or neglecting to take the prescribed medicine

Failing to adhere to home quarantine

For shopping malls for not complying with guidelines related to opening and closing of facilities

Aed 30,000 For commercial facilities for not complying with guidelines related to opening and closing of facilities

For organizers conducting private classes in person, in public or private, whether paid for or free

Aed 20,000 Failing to report workers who test positive to health authorities

for hacking the systems of these applications or smart devices, damaging, altering or illegally obtaining information from them. The offender will also bear the cost of damages.

Promoting or publishing misinformation about pandemic related matters, or encouraging people not to comply with measures

Violating regulations determining number of people who can reside in one dwelling.

Conducting private classes in person, in public or private, whether paid for or free

Neglecting or ignoring duties assigned to you related to stopping the spread of Covid-19

Aed 10,000 Not complying when stopped by officials on Covid-19 related issues

Changing or creating information in messages and results about Covid-19 tests

Breaking rules on social distancing at gatherings

Breaking rules on smaller gatherings

Violating procedures under the e-tracking system



The UAE has also recently relaxed the rules concerning wearing of face masks in certain public places. The new changes were brought in after the number of daily covid-19 cases have decreased by 60 per cent in comparison with the last year at this given time; which is a testament to the nation's efficiency in handling the crisis of COVID-19. The country continues to pioneer in health care and is a leading example for the systematic handling of the covid-19 crisis and its continued economic growth and stability.

