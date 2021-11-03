ARTICLE

The Japanese government is reportedly in the process of finally opening its borders to foreign travel for short-term business travelers, international students and persons with technical skills. Vaccinated Japanese and foreign travelers will reportedly be subject to a three-day quarantine, substantially shorter than the current 10 day quarantine measures in place for all entrants into the country. Specific conditions and details are expected to be announced soon. See the recently published Nikkei article for additional information.

The above measures are expected to come into effect this month. As discussed previously, the Japanese government has continued to, in principle, ban foreign entry into the country and restrict the issuance of visas. With the number of COVID-19 infections continuing to rapidly decline, it is hoped that the existing COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be reduced, although some commentators have voiced concerns of another COVID-19 resurgence.

