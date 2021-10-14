The report indicates that since March 2020, the Commission reached more than 629 decisions approving over EUR 3.08 trillion in COVID-19-related aid across the EU.

On the issue of the path to economic recovery, the State of the Union report cites, in particular, the rapid adoption of the State aid temporary framework enabling Member States to exercise the full flexibility of EU State aid rules to provide necessary support to the economy during the pandemic, while maintaining a level playing field.

On 15 September 2021, the Commission published the State of the Union 2021 report on the Commission's work and achievements over the past year and future goals, particularly in dealing with the pandemic, which made 2020 one of the most difficult years in Europe's history

European Commission consults on availability of private short-term export credit insurance capacity for exports in light of economic impact of pandemic (see here)