Worldwide:
Laws On The ‘Right To Disconnect'
08 October 2021
lus Laboris
During COVID, a lot of people have found it hard to make a clear
distinction between work and homelife. Some governments have
legislated for this by providing a specific legal 'right to
disconnect'.
