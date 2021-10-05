ARTICLE

The much-awaited world expo has begun this October 2021 in Dubai. Originally scheduled for October 2020 and later postponed to 2021 due to the effects of covid-19 and the related travel restrictions. However, just one year from the earlier date, the UAE is back at the forefront and ready to welcome the world spectators to this grand six-month-long Expo starting from 1 October 2020 to 10 April 2021. Needless to say that the UAE has been able to orchestrate this landmark event in record time due to it highly efficient handling of the pandemic. The UAE currently leads the world nations in the number of Covid-19 vaccines administered, with 93% of its population being vaccinated and 82 % being fully vaccinated. This is a staggering achievement, and with the same, the Country has successfully brought life close to normal and is a safe destination for people to travel.

The UAE has adopted a proactive approach to covid-19 safety measures with the precautionary measures regularly updated to adapt to the changing circumstances. The Country takes its responsibility to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its citizens, residents and visitors.

Safety measures to enter the Expo:

The safety measures in place at the expo mandate that every visitor above the age of 18 years must either showcase:

Proof of vaccination. The Country has authorized the different cvi-19 vaccinations of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine; Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, Oxford- AstraZeneca; or

Negative PCR test result. Such PCR test must have been taken within 72 hours just prior to the visit; The expo centre caters for the testing facility as well and provides the PCR test free of charge for expo ticket holders.

Safety Measures before entering the Expo:

Complete a self-analysis to ensure that you are not suffering from any covid-19 related symptoms, and in case you are, then you are required to self-quarantine yourself and avoid further visits to the Expo until the symptoms stabilize. There are numerous fines imposed for violation of the covid rules as follows:

AED 50,000

Refusing mandatory hospitalization while suffering from Covid-19 or neglecting to take the prescribed medicine

Failing to adhere to home quarantine

For shopping malls for not complying with guidelines related to opening and closing of facilities

AED 20,000

Neglecting or ignoring duties assigned to you related to stopping the spread of Covid-19

Promoting or publishing misinformation about pandemic related matters, or encouraging people not to comply with measures

AED 10,000

Not complying when stopped by officials on Covid-19 related issues

Changing or creating information in messages and results about Covid-19 tests

Breaking rules on social distancing at gatherings

Breaking rules on smaller gatherings

Violating procedures under the e-tracking system

The UAE's emergency response system is managed by the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA). The covid-19 precautionary measures are strictly enforced within the UAE, with violations inviting hefty penalties. The country continues to pioneer in health care and is a leading example for the systematic handling of the covid-19 crisis resulting in the country's continued economic growth and stability along with ensuring the best quality immunization services in compliance with the best international safety practices.

