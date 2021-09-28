On 15 June 2021, the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, unveiled the National Recovery Plan ("NRP") which comprises four phases. At the time of issuance of this Alert -

the states of Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Perak, Penang and Sabah have transitioned to the Second Phase; the states of Perlis and Sarawak as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan have transitioned to the Third Phase; and the remaining states and federal territories are still under the First Phase.

On 8 August 2021, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced relaxations to the prohibitions and restrictions under the standard operating procedures ("SOPs") of the NRP for individuals who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. These relaxations will take effect from 10 August 2021.

This Alert summarises the salient points of these relaxations.

"Fully vaccinated individuals"

Individuals are considered to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 14 days after receiving the second dose of the double-dose Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines and 28 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson and CanSino vaccines.

Inter district and interstate travel

Inter district and interstate travel are allowed for fully vaccinated long-distance married couples to meet their spouse and for fully-vaccinated parents to meet their children below 18 years old. This relaxation applies nationwide and to all phases of the NRP.

Inter district travel is allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states that have transitioned to the Second Phase and Third Phase. A person travelling inter district is required to show his Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate to the enforcement officers manning the roadblocks.

State tourism

Fully vaccinated individuals in states that have transitioned to the Second Phase and Third Phase are allowed to stay at homestays and hotels within the same state they are in. Homestay and hotel operators are required to ensure that their guests have their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate.

Arrival in Malaysia

Fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents of Malaysia and foreigners who have a home in Malaysia including those under the Malaysia My Second Home Programme are allowed to undergo mandatory quarantine at home and given a digital Home Surveillance Order upon arrival in Malaysia. This relaxation applies nationwide and to all phases of the NRP.

A set of infographics released by the Malaysian Government shows that such individuals are required to have their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate, tested negative for Covid-19 three days before departing for Malaysia, have no symptoms of Covid-19 when screened upon arrival in Malaysia and have a place to stay that is suitable for home quarantine.

Dine-ins

Dine-ins are allowed in states that have transitioned to the Second Phase and the Third Phase. Eatery owners are required to ensure that those who enter the premises to dine in show their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate.

Fully vaccinated parents are allowed to dine-in with their children aged 17 and below, provided that all relevant SOPS are strictly complied with.

The infographics released by the Malaysian Government shows that restaurant operators are required to display a notice showing the number of staff that have been fully vaccinated and only fully-vaccinated diners are allowed to dine-in.

Additionally, restaurant operators are required to arrange tables in accordance with physical distancing requirements as well as ensure that good ventilation systems are in place and that each table is occupied by not more than 50% of its usual seating capacity.

Sporting activities

Fully vaccinated individuals in states that have transitioned to the Second Phase and Third Phase are allowed to participate in non-contact sports that are not group sports in outdoor or semi-outdoor settings from 6.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. Examples of such sports include jogging, exercising, taichi, cycling, skateboarding, fishing, equestrian, archery, hiking, badminton (singles), tennis (singles), golf and motorsports.

Dine-ins at restaurants or cafes in clubhouses are allowed and customers are required to have their Covid-19 vaccination digital certificate.

However, use of changing rooms and shower rooms at the clubhouse are not allowed to prevent gatherings and to reduce the risk of infection.

Places of worship

Both Muslims and non-Muslims who are fully vaccinated are allowed to attend their respective places of worship. This relaxation applies nationwide and to all phases of the NRP.

Economic sector

The Prime Minister added that relaxation for the economic sectors is being evaluated by the National Security Council and will be announced in the near future.

Comments

The relevant SOPs have yet to be amended to reflect the above-mentioned relaxations at the time of issuance of this Alert. Moving forward, it is anticipated that further relaxations will be announced by the Malaysian Government as Malaysia progresses towards achieving "herd immunity".