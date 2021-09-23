ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To read the full article, please click here .

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from European Union

Annual Financial Reports For Financial Years Commencing On Or After 1 January 2020 Are To Be Prepared Using ESEF Ganado Advocates Issuers having securities admitted to trading on European Union Regulated Markets ("EU Regulated Markets") are reminded that annual financial reports for the financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2020 are to be prepared using the European Single Electronic Format

Cssf Circular 16/641 Updating CSSF Circular 15/629 On Supplementary Supervision Of Financial Conglomerates KPMG Luxembourg The Circular applies to credit institutions, investment firms, asset managers and alternative investment fund managers (AIFMs).

IASB Provides Important Clarifications On IAS 1 And IAS 8 KPMG Luxembourg The International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) has recently updated its definition of "material" as it appears in IAS 1 and IAS 8

A Legal Notice 199 Of 2021 CSB Group A Legal Notice (L.N. 199 of 2021) was published on the 30th April 2021 providing a number of amendments to the principal regulations, the Prevention of Money Laundering and Funding

The European Commission Provides Clarifications To ESEF Related Matters: Interpretative Communication Of The 6 November 2020 Ganado Advocates On the 11 November 2020, the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "MFSA") issued a circular to bring to the attention of issuers the latest interpretative communication by the European Commission