LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission approves new synthetic securitization product to support SMEs affected by the pandemic
  • European Commission distributes additional pre-financing under Recovery and Resilience Plans to 4 Member States
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission issues expanded Guidance Note on providing COVID-19-related humanitarian aid in sanctioned environments
  • Latest Eurostat data – A rise in exports, imports, and intra-euro area trade as compared to June 2020

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • European Commission approves latest Advanced Purchase Agreement with Novavax for potential COVID-19 vaccine
  • EMA commences evaluating use of RoActemra in hospitalized adults with severe COVID-19

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • No noteworthy developments for this issue

