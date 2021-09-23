This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission approves new synthetic securitization product to support SMEs affected by the pandemic
- European Commission distributes additional pre-financing under Recovery and Resilience Plans to 4 Member States
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission issues expanded Guidance Note on providing COVID-19-related humanitarian aid in sanctioned environments
- Latest Eurostat data – A rise in exports, imports, and intra-euro area trade as compared to June 2020
Medicines and Medical Devices
- European Commission approves latest Advanced Purchase Agreement with Novavax for potential COVID-19 vaccine
- EMA commences evaluating use of RoActemra in hospitalized adults with severe COVID-19
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- No noteworthy developments for this issue
