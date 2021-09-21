On 15 June 2021, the then Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, unveiled the four-phase National Recovery Plan ("NRP") whereby movement control measures will be gradually eased as Malaysia moves from one phase to the next. The key threshold indicators for the four phases are the Covid-19 infection rate in the community, capacity of the public healthcare system, and vaccination rate.

To give effect to the foregoing, the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) Regulations 2021 [P.U.(A) 293/2021] ("the NRP Regulations") were gazetted on 4 July 2021 and came into force on 5 July 2021. Our write-up on the main features of the NRP Regulations can be read here.

The NRP Regulations have been amended by the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) (Amendment) Regulations 2021 [P.U.(A) 363/2021] from 10 September 2021 by inserting the following as a new Regulation 10A to the NRP Regulations:

"For the purposes of these Regulations, the State of Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya shall be reckoned as one infected local area."

This amendment gives effect to the announcement by the Malaysian Government on 8 September 2021 that the State of Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will be treated as one infected local area as part of the transition of those areas to the Second Phase of the NRP. At the time of issuance of this Alert, the standard operating procedures for states and federal territories that are under the Second Phase of the NRP provide that inter-district travel is permitted for fully-vaccinated individuals who must produce their Covid-19 vaccination card or digital certificate and identity card or passport as proof. Such individuals may be accompanied by their children aged 17 years or below, subject to compliance with general health protocols.

