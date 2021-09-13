ARTICLE

Japan: Japan In Midst Of Heated Debate On Whether And How To Open The Country To Business Travel

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Japanese government has continued strict entry restrictions for essentially all foreigners due to COVID-19. At the same time, there have been heated debates amongst government officials and Japanese business groups on whether and how to loosen the entry restrictions for business travel, which have impacted both global business and the Japanese economy since the restrictions first came into effect. While the national emergency declaration has been extended to the end of September for many regions in Japan, the country's high vaccination rates and declining surge of delta variant infection rates have added to this debate.

On September 6, the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren) issued a set of proposals calling for, among other items, exemption from the mandatory 14 day quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers and an overall decrease in length of quarantine to 10 days regardless of vaccination status (available here in Japanese). Indications are that these recommendations may be accepted. Although a small step, the Japanese government is taking measures to ease entry into Japan while closely monitoring COVID-19 infection rates and public opinion.

Currently, all entrants into Japan (regardless of nationality or vaccination status) are subject to a 14 day quarantine which, depending on an individual's travel history for the 14 days prior to arrival into Japan, includes a mandatory government-designated quarantine for a certain number of days. The “business track” entry into Japan from certain countries remains suspended and the issuance of new visas has largely continued to be halted as well.

Please check the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website for the most recent updates on which countries and US states are subject to which quarantine measures.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.