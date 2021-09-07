Mongolia:
Regulation To Prevent And Combat The Spread COVID-19 And To Reduce Its Negative Social And Economic Impact
07 September 2021
GRATA International
|
Regulation
|
Description
|
Effective period of the Law
|
The Law on Prevention and Combating the of Coronavirus Infection
(Covid-19) and Mitigation of its Social and Economic Impacts was
approved on April 29, 2020 and shall be effective until December
31, 2021.
|
Principles
|
The following principles shall be applied in prevention and
combating of the pandemic and mitigation of its negative social and
economic impacts:
- To protect human life, health and safety, and provide equal and
accessible health services;
- To be prompt, transparent and responsible;
- To implement the activities within the framework of
international health regulations;
- To establish regulations other than those provided in other
laws and restrict certain human rights and freedoms in order to
protect public health;
- Not to discriminate or indignify;
- To ensure inter-agency cooperation, exchange information, and
receive public participation and support;
- Not to disseminate information that may be defamatory,
stressful or harmful.
|
Temporary Procedure for Determination of the Level of COVID-19
Pandemic and Regulation of Activities of Government organizations,
Individuals and Legal Entities
|
The Government of Mongolia approved a "Temporary Procedure
for Determination of the Level of COVID-19 Pandemic and Regulation
of Activities of Government organizations, Individuals and Legal
Entities" on 21 February 2021. Four levels of the pandemic
have been identified and working procedure of government
organizations, individuals, and legal entities at each level have
been regulated in the procedure.
|
Green
level
|
Yellow
level
|
Orange level
|
Red level
|
No cases of infection
|
Transported and dispersed infections
|
The infection is spread from a new hotbed
|
The infection is widespread in the population
|
Activities of government organizations, individuals, and legal
entities shall not be restricted. Preventive measures for the
public health shall be implemented.
|
Territorial shift to enhanced preparedness wholly or partially
and establishment of quarantine and restriction regime for the
activities of state organizations, individuals, and legal entities
within certain limits shall be taken.
|
Territorial shift to enhanced preparedness wholly or partially
and establishment of quarantine and restriction regime for the
activities of state organizations, individuals, and legal entities
within certain limits shall be taken.
|
Territorial shift to public emergency preparedness wholly or
partially, and establishment of quarantine and restriction regime
for the activities of state organizations, individuals, and legal
entities shall be taken.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
