Regulation

Description

 

Effective period of the Law

 

 

The Law on Prevention and Combating the of Coronavirus Infection (Covid-19) and Mitigation of its Social and Economic Impacts was approved on April 29, 2020 and shall be effective until December 31, 2021.

 

Principles

 

The following principles shall be applied in prevention and combating of the pandemic and mitigation of its negative social and economic impacts:

  • To protect human life, health and safety, and provide equal and accessible health services;
  • To be prompt, transparent and responsible;
  • To implement the activities within the framework of international health regulations;
  • To establish regulations other than those provided in other laws and restrict certain human rights and freedoms in order to protect public health;
  • Not to discriminate or indignify;
  • To ensure inter-agency cooperation, exchange information, and receive public participation and support;
  • Not to disseminate information that may be defamatory, stressful or harmful.

 

Temporary Procedure for Determination of the Level of COVID-19 Pandemic and Regulation of Activities of Government organizations, Individuals and Legal Entities

 

The Government of Mongolia approved a "Temporary Procedure for Determination of the Level of COVID-19 Pandemic and Regulation of Activities of Government organizations, Individuals and Legal Entities" on 21 February 2021. Four levels of the pandemic have been identified and working procedure of government organizations, individuals, and legal entities at each level have been regulated in the procedure.

Green level

Yellow level

Orange level

Red level

No cases of infection

Transported and dispersed infections

The infection is spread from a new hotbed

The infection is widespread in the population

Activities of government organizations, individuals, and legal entities shall not be restricted. Preventive measures for the public health shall be implemented.

Territorial shift to enhanced preparedness wholly or partially and establishment of quarantine and restriction regime for the activities of state organizations, individuals, and legal entities within certain limits shall be taken.

Territorial shift to enhanced preparedness wholly or partially and establishment of quarantine and restriction regime for the activities of state organizations, individuals, and legal entities within certain limits shall be taken.

Territorial shift to public emergency preparedness wholly or partially, and establishment of quarantine and restriction regime for the activities of state organizations, individuals, and legal entities shall be taken.

Read more→

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.