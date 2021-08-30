ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The European Commission has approved a Slovenian scheme of 22.8 million worth, to support companies in various sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and taken measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

Public support in the form of direct grants will cover the costs corresponding to the salary compensation for annual leave of employees.

The action will benefit companies of all sizes active in the sectors most affected by the outage and restrictive measures due to the pandemic, such as tourism and entertainment. Financial, agricultural and aquaculture sectors will be excluded.

Companies that record at least a 20% drop in annual turnover this year compared to 2019 or 2020 will be eligible for financial aid.

According to the Commission the measures are in line with the conditions set out in the temporary state aid framework adopted for the pandemic. The aid does not exceed 1.8 million euro per beneficiary and will be granted by 31 December this year.

The Commission therefore considers the measures necessary, appropriate and proportionate; thus, consistent with the objective of remedying the serious disturbance in the economy of the Member State caused by the pandemic.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.