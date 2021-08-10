The Intellectual Property Office of Vietnam (IP Vietnam) has ceased receiving direct filings in its Hanoi headquarters since July 23, 2021. This adheres to the government's recent direction in response to the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam. IP Vietnam will remain closed to the public until further notice. During this period, filings must be made via post or the e-filing portal of IP Vietnam. The date of receipt by IP Vietnam will be considered as the date of filing which means filings should be sent at least one day prior to deadlines.

Given difficulties in postal delivery, IP Vietnam issued a further Notice 7581/TB-SHTT on 2 August 2021 (Notice 7581) granting extensions of deadlines for IP applicants. Accordingly, deadlines for all procedures falling between June 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, will automatically be extended until September 30, 2021. The extension covers priority claims, submissions of documents, responses to notices/ decisions, annuity and renewal payments, filings of appeals and payment of fees.

For other related procedures which do not enjoy automatic extensions under Notice 7581, rights holders are entitled to claim force majeure exceptions by demonstrating to IP Vietnam the obstacles resulting in late action.

Rouse remains capable of carrying out all IP procedures through the E-filing system and postal route.

