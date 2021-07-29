The Norwegian government has updated its travel restrictions from July 26th:

If you are traveling from a green country (list may be found here), but stopover in a country with stricter quarantine requirements (orange, red, dark red), the entry rules from the country you are stopping in apply when you arrive in Norway. If you are not a Norwegian citizen and you have a stopover in a country that is not green, you do not have the right to enter Norway (unless you are fully vaccinated and can document this with the EU Corona certificate).

Countries in Europe

Changes will be made for several countries in Europe from 26th of July.

Travelers from the following countries will have entry restrictions and entry quarantines from of July 26th: Estonia, Liechtenstein and Switzerland (these countries go from green to orange, same rules apply to orange countries as to red countries. There may be changes in the future).

The following countries remain orange: Belgium, France

The following countries are red and dark red: the Faroe Islands, Greece, Ireland, Luxembourg and Malta, Monaco and Portugal

Travelers from the following countries are dark red and will also receive requirements for quarantine hotels from of July 26th (applicable to those who are allowed to travel to Norway): UK, Cyprus, Spain, and Netherlands (the last two countries are going from red to dark red).

The following countries remain green: Bulgaria, Greenland, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, the Vatican City and Austria.

Purple countries - countries outside of EU which have milder entry rules when traveling to Norway, such as releasing quarantine hotels. However, only spouses, children, grandparents, significant others of persons residing in Norway from these countries are exempted from the entry ban. They must apply for prior consent for entry for significant others when the country of departure is purple and the entry permit can only be used while the country is purple. Otherwise the same entry rules (quarantine, test, etc.) as red countries.

These countries and territories are categorized as purple with effect from of July 26th: Albania, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Serbia, Kosovo, Moldova, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Qatar.

What the colors mean:

Green countries/zones : Exempt from travel ban to Norway. There are no requirements for testing before you enter Norway or quarantine requirements. You must fill in the entry registration form and test yourself at the border upon arrival. Those who live in green countries are exempt from the entry ban to Norway.

: There are no requirements for testing before you enter Norway or quarantine requirements. You must fill in the entry registration form and test yourself at the border upon arrival. Those who live in green countries are exempt from the entry ban to Norway. Orange countries/zones : Cannot travel to Norway right now . Travelers from orange countries have the same rules as travelers from red countries. However, it may be relevant to introduce separate requirements for orange countries later.

: . Travelers from orange countries have the same rules as travelers from red countries. However, it may be relevant to introduce separate requirements for orange countries later. Red countries : Cannot travel to Norway right now . Those who have a right to enter Norway due to exemption, must have a negative test certificate before entry, fill in the entry registration form, test themselves at the border upon arrival, and they must be in the entry quarantine.

: . Those who have a right to enter Norway due to exemption, must have a negative test certificate before entry, fill in the entry registration form, test themselves at the border upon arrival, and they must be in the entry quarantine. Dark red countries : Cannot travel to Norway right now. The same entry rules as red countries, and if they have the right to enter Norway due to exemption, then parts of the entry quarantine must be carried out at quarantine hotels.

: The same entry rules as red countries, and if they have the right to enter Norway due to exemption, then parts of the entry quarantine must be carried out at quarantine hotels. Purple countries : Only Grandparents, Step Grandparents, Minor and Adult children, Step-Parents, Step-Children, boyfriends and girlfriends, and Spouses are exempt from the entry ban. Same entry rules apply as Red countries (quarantine, negative covid-19 test prior to arrival, test at the border).

: Only Grandparents, Step Grandparents, Minor and Adult children, Step-Parents, Step-Children, boyfriends and girlfriends, and Spouses are exempt from the entry ban. Same entry rules apply as Red countries (quarantine, negative covid-19 test prior to arrival, test at the border). Other countries in the world : Cannot travel to Norway right now . The same entry rules (quarantine hotel, test, etc.) as for dark red countries are applied if you have the right to enter Norway due to an exemption.

: . The same entry rules (quarantine hotel, test, etc.) as for dark red countries are applied if you have the right to enter Norway due to an exemption. Fully vaccinated with certifiable EU Vaccination certificate that is verifiable with QR code by Norwegian Government/Norwegian Vaccination certificate OR undergone Covid-19 in the last 6 months: You can travel to Norway, are exempt from entry quarantine, and do not need to bring a certificate of a negative covid-19 test result or fill in the entry registration form. You do not need to test at the border. This applies regardless of which country you come from. Have you been fully vaccinated or have undergone covid-19 in the last six months, and can document it with a valid Norwegian or European corona certificate? Then you can travel to Norway, you are exempt from entry quarantine, and do not need to bring a certificate of negative test, fill in entry registration form or take a test at the border. This applies regardless of which country you come from. document it with a valid Norwegian or European corona certificate? Then you can travel to Norway, you are exempt from entry quarantine, and do not need to bring a certificate of negative test, fill in entry registration form or take a test at the border. This applies regardless of which country you come from.

